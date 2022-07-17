Former Rajasthan Governor Margaret Alva to be opposition's vice-presidential candidate

Ex-union minister Margaret Alva

Margaret Alva, the former governor of Rajasthan, is the opposition's joint candidate for the vice presidential election on August 6. Her name was finalised following a meeting at the residence of NCP president Sharad Pawar attended by all major opposition parties, including the Congress, TMC, Left Front members, RJD, SP, and others.

"17 parties are on board for this unanimous decision. Our collective thinking is Alva will the VP nomination on Tuesday," Pawar said.

Delhi | Opposition's candidate for the post of Vice President of India to be Margaret Alva: NCP chief Sharad Pawar pic.twitter.com/qkwyf7FMOw — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2022

The announcement came a day after the BJP-led NDA said West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will be its candidate for the country's second-most important office.

Dhankar, a Jat leader from Rajasthan, has the potential to sway political calculations in the states of Rajasthan and Haryana, which hold elections in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Out of Parliament's current strength of 780, the BJP alone has 394 MPs, more than the majority mark of 390.

The last date for filing of nomination papers for the poll is July 19 and the election is scheduled for August 6.