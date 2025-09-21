Former Punjab Minister Harmail Singh Tohra dies from prolonged illness

Former Punjab Minister Harmail Singh Tohra died after a prolonged illness. He had been undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital in Punjab's Mohali.

Former Punjab Minister Harmail Singh Tohra died after a prolonged illness. He had been undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital in Punjab's Mohali. He was 77. Tohra was the son-in-law of Akali Dal stalwart late Gurucharan Singh Tohra. His last rites will be performed at his native village, Tohra, on Tuesday, i.e., September 23.

Punjab BJP General Secretary, Parminder Singh Brar, expressed grief over Tohra's demise. Deeply saddened by the demise of S. Harmel Singh Tohra Ji, former Punjab Minister and son-in-law of Panth Rattan Jathedar Gurcharan Singh Tohra Ji", Brar wrote on 'X'.

"Met both his sons HarinderPal Singh ji and Karamveer Singh Ji at Fortis in this hour of grief. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the family", he added.

Who was Harmail Singh Tohra?

In 1997, Tohra won from the Dakala Assembly constituency and became the PWD minister in the Akali Dal government. In 2016, he joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), but returned to the Akali Dal in 2019.