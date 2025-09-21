Suhana Khan cheers for Aryan Khan after The Ba***ds of Bollywood receives rave reviews, shares his childhood photo with dad Shah Rukh Khan, calls him...
Asia Cup 2025: Sahibzada Farhan’s 'gunfire' celebration after fifty goes viral during IND vs PAK clash - Watch
Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill drop four catches as India fumble in field vs Pakistan in Super 4 clash
India gets powerful 200 MWe nuclear reactor, to boost its next gen submarine with new capabilities; check details
Zubeen Garg to be cremated with full state honours on this date, informs Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Aamir Khan will work with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan only if this condition is met: 'I think we three are...'
Viral mother-son dance video sparks outrage over boundaries: 'Santoor Mommy'
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Amid tense atmosphere, Fakhar Zaman stops to sign autographs for Indian fans; pic goes viral
Former Punjab Minister Harmail Singh Tohra dies from prolonged illness
After US hikes H-1B visa fee, China set to launch K visa, aimed at...: Know comparisons, date, eligibility, more
INDIA
Former Punjab Minister Harmail Singh Tohra died after a prolonged illness. He had been undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital in Punjab's Mohali.
Former Punjab Minister Harmail Singh Tohra died after a prolonged illness. He had been undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital in Punjab's Mohali. He was 77. Tohra was the son-in-law of Akali Dal stalwart late Gurucharan Singh Tohra. His last rites will be performed at his native village, Tohra, on Tuesday, i.e., September 23.
Punjab BJP General Secretary, Parminder Singh Brar, expressed grief over Tohra's demise. Deeply saddened by the demise of S. Harmel Singh Tohra Ji, former Punjab Minister and son-in-law of Panth Rattan Jathedar Gurcharan Singh Tohra Ji", Brar wrote on 'X'.
"Met both his sons HarinderPal Singh ji and Karamveer Singh Ji at Fortis in this hour of grief. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the family", he added.
Who was Harmail Singh Tohra?
In 1997, Tohra won from the Dakala Assembly constituency and became the PWD minister in the Akali Dal government. In 2016, he joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), but returned to the Akali Dal in 2019.