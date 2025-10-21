FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh reveal daughter Dua Padukone Singh's face on Diwali, viral photos break the internet

Former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa issues FIRST statement after being charged in son's death: 'Those who are...'

Viral video: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani twin in yellow on first Diwali as parents, fans ask 'where is the baby'

‘We love you!’ Irish man speaks Hindi to girlfriend’s mom on Diwali, internet can’t stop smiling

Asrani was embarrassed after working with Sunny Leone in this film, called it 'terrible, horrible': 'I did not know...'

Virat Kohli hits the nets at Adelaide Oval ahead of 2nd ODI against Australia | Watch viral video

Amid tensions with Pakistan, Afghanistan strongly rejects India's role: 'These accusations are....'

Amazon to automate 6,00,000 jobs by using robot technology in...; Know how it plans to transform operations

OG director Sujeeth breaks silence on rumours of rift between him and producer DVV Danayya: 'It hasn't been easy...'

Latest OTT Releases ( October 20 to October 26): 7 new movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh reveal daughter Dua Padukone Singh's face on Diwali, viral photos break the internet

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh reveal daughter Dua's face on Diwali

Former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa issues FIRST statement after being charged in son's death: 'Those who are...'

Ex-Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa issues FIRST statement after son's death

Viral video: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani twin in yellow on first Diwali as parents, fans ask 'where is the baby'

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani twin in yellow on first Diwali as parents

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeIndia

INDIA

Former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa issues FIRST statement after being charged in son's death: 'Those who are...'

Ex-DGP Mustafa, who appeared before the media for the first time and issued a statement. Dismissing the allegations, he said, "Aqeel had been suffering from drug addiction for the past 18 years. He was a patient, and the Punjab Police was aware of his condition."

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 21, 2025, 09:12 PM IST

Former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa issues FIRST statement after being charged in son's death: 'Those who are...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa has denied allegations of foul play and torture in his son Akeel Akhtar's death. He attributed it to a drug overdose, while criticising the complainant, Shamshuddin Chaudhary, suggesting those making false allegations will face consequences. 

The death of Akeel Akhtar, son of the ex-DGP, has sparked controversy as he was found dead under mysterious circumstances back in August. A pre-recorded video of the 35-year-old has surfaced, in which he accuses his father, Mohammed Mustafa, of having an illicit relationship with his wife. He also alleged that his mother, former Cabinet Minister Razia Sultana, and his sister were part of a plot to kill him or falsely implicate him.

The video was submitted to the police by their neighbour, Shamshuddin, who lodged the formal complaint seeking a detailed probe into the matter. 

What did Punjab’s ex-DGP say on allegations?

Ex-DGP Mustafa, who appeared before the media for the first time and issued a statement. Dismissing the allegations, he said, "Aqeel had been suffering from drug addiction for the past 18 years. He was a patient, and the Punjab Police was aware of his condition." He clarified that the complainant, Shamsuddin, is neither a relative nor an acquaintance of his. "He only came to me once for a case. Now, motivated by revenge and politics, he is implicating me and my family,” he added.

Further, Mustafa said when the complaint was received, the police did their duty, and the truth will come out after the investigation is conducted. “Those who are orchestrating this with malicious intent should also understand that these are very serious allegations,” he said. 

Meanwhile, the Haryana police have launched an investigation into the death of Akeel Akhtar, who was found dead at his residence in Panchkula on October 16, following allegations of foul play and personal disputes. According to reports, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted under the supervision of an ACP-rank officer. The SIT will conduct a deep and scientific probe into all aspects surrounding the case. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Louvre Museum Heist: Thieves caught cutting glass display case in daylight robbery, video goes viral; Watch
Louvre Museum Heist: Thieves caught cutting glass display in daylight robbery
Forty-Five Years of War: Historical rupture between Pakistan and Taliban
Forty-Five Years of War: Historical rupture between Pakistan and Taliban
Delhi ranks as world's most polluted with AQI of 346 in IQAir list, THIS city ranks second, three Indian cities in top 10
Delhi ranks as world's most polluted with AQI of 346 in IQAir list, THIS city...
Govardhan Puja 2025: Is it on October 21 or 22? Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, Annakut celebration
Govardhan Puja 2025: Is it on October 21 or 22? Know date, shubh muhurat, puja r
Chhoti Diwali 2025: Shubh muhurat, puja timings, rituals, spiritual significance
Chhoti Diwali 2025: Shubh muhurat, puja timings, rituals, spiritual significance
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE