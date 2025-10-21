Former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa issues FIRST statement after being charged in son's death: 'Those who are...'

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh reveal daughter Dua Padukone Singh's face on Diwali, viral photos break the internet
INDIA
Ex-DGP Mustafa, who appeared before the media for the first time and issued a statement. Dismissing the allegations, he said, "Aqeel had been suffering from drug addiction for the past 18 years. He was a patient, and the Punjab Police was aware of his condition."
Former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa has denied allegations of foul play and torture in his son Akeel Akhtar's death. He attributed it to a drug overdose, while criticising the complainant, Shamshuddin Chaudhary, suggesting those making false allegations will face consequences.
The death of Akeel Akhtar, son of the ex-DGP, has sparked controversy as he was found dead under mysterious circumstances back in August. A pre-recorded video of the 35-year-old has surfaced, in which he accuses his father, Mohammed Mustafa, of having an illicit relationship with his wife. He also alleged that his mother, former Cabinet Minister Razia Sultana, and his sister were part of a plot to kill him or falsely implicate him.
The video was submitted to the police by their neighbour, Shamshuddin, who lodged the formal complaint seeking a detailed probe into the matter.
What did Punjab’s ex-DGP say on allegations?
Ex-DGP Mustafa, who appeared before the media for the first time and issued a statement. Dismissing the allegations, he said, "Aqeel had been suffering from drug addiction for the past 18 years. He was a patient, and the Punjab Police was aware of his condition." He clarified that the complainant, Shamsuddin, is neither a relative nor an acquaintance of his. "He only came to me once for a case. Now, motivated by revenge and politics, he is implicating me and my family,” he added.
Further, Mustafa said when the complaint was received, the police did their duty, and the truth will come out after the investigation is conducted. “Those who are orchestrating this with malicious intent should also understand that these are very serious allegations,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Haryana police have launched an investigation into the death of Akeel Akhtar, who was found dead at his residence in Panchkula on October 16, following allegations of foul play and personal disputes. According to reports, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted under the supervision of an ACP-rank officer. The SIT will conduct a deep and scientific probe into all aspects surrounding the case.