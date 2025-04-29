Najam Sethi emphasised that Pakistan may use its nuclear bomb even in a conventional war if its existence is at stake. He said that Islamabad will not wait for India to use its atomic bomb and retaliate, it may be the first country to use the ultimate weapon if threatened.

Pakistan's talk of using a nuclear bomb against India in case of a war is not a hollow threat, it is a serious issue, and Islamabad is most likely to blow up India if threatened. Former caretaker Chief Minister of Pakistani Punjab and 'Friday Times' Editor Najam Sethi has said in the most unequivocal terms that if Pakistan's existence is threatened, "it will blow up India and go to heaven".

Najam Sethi: Pakistan to blow up India

In a no-holds-barred interview with Karan Thapar for "The Wire", the noted journalist explained the nuclear doctrine of Pakistan. He said that there are three components in Pakistan's nuclear doctrine. It will use its nuclear bombs if the Indian Army captures a big part of the country, if a siege is laid along Karachi strangulating it, or if the water of its rivers is diverted. Pakistan will use its nukes against India, "blow up everyone and go to heaven".

Najam Sethi also explained that this is the reason Islamabad has not agreed to "no first use" clause, unlike India. He emphasised that the Islamic nation may use its nuclear bomb even in a conventional war if its existence is at stake. He said that Islamabad will not wait for India to use its atomic bomb and retaliate; it may be the first country to use the ultimate weapon if threatened. He said, "Pakistan will blow up everyone and go to heaven."

He responded to Karan Thapar's question on whether Pakistan's talk of using nuclear bombs is a hollow threat to scare India or Islamabad is serious about it. He said, "It is serious, very serious."

"China may divert water of Brahmaputra"

Earlier, India put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance. He said that the general people in India do not take it seriously because they know very well that India will take at least five to ten years to construct reservoirs and dams to divert the water of the rivers Indus, Chenab, and Jhelum. Sethi also claimed that putting the IWT in abeyance is legally and morally a regressive step, and there is no instance in the past. He also warned that if New Delhi diverts the water of the Indus, Chenab, and Jhelum, China may do the same to the Brahmaputra River. However, Sethi clarified that if the waters of the rivers are diverted and the existence of Pakistan is under threat, Islamabad will blow up everyone.

"China to join Pakistan in war against India"

The "Friday Times" Editor also claimed that China will join the war if it breaks out with India. He clarified that Beijing has declared that it will help Pakistan safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity. It is clear that the Chinese Army will join the Pakistani Army in a war against India.

"TRF does not exist"

The former Punjab caretaker chief minister rejected the allegations of Pakistan being behind the Pahalgam terrorist attack, in which 26 people were killed. He blamed India, emphasising that the Indian "deep state" has made it happen, directly or indirectly. He argued that Pakistan is not in a good condition with its economy doing not well; it will not pick a war with New Delhi at this juncture. He said that there were many unanswered questions, which put India in the dock.

India should join independent probe

Najam Sethi reiterated the Pakistani stand that India should be ready to an independent investigation of the Pahalgam attack. If it is shying away, it means New Delhi has something to hide, and it puts a question mark on its stand on the massacre in Jammu and Kashmir. He also denied the existence of The Resistance Front, which first claimed responsibility for the attack but later on rescinded it. He said that no one in Pakistan had heard its name before the Pahalgam attack.

"India backs terrorism in Pakistan"

The Pakistani journalist accused India of aiding and abetting terrorism in Balochistan. He alleged openly that New Delhi has been supporting the Balochistan Liberation Force and other Baloch outfits fighting for a separate state. He said that Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval has said publicly that New Delhi should adopt an aggressive approach to Pakistan by supporting Baloch fighters. Sethi also said that India is also backing the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the Islamist outfit responsible for many attacks in Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa.