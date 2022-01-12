Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh tests COVID-19 positive ahead of assembly polls 2022

Captain Amarinder Singh, who is the former chief minister of Punjab, has tested positive for COVID-19 just one month before the Punjab assembly elections are scheduled to be conducted. The polls are scheduled to commence on February 14.

The former chief minister announced this news via his official Twitter handle on Wednesday. He said that he has contracted the virus and is experiencing mild symptoms. He also urged all those he came in contact with to get tested at the earliest.

Taking to Twitter, Captain Amarinder Singh said, “I have tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms. Have isolated myself and request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested.” A few days back, Singh’s wife and Congress MP Preneet Kaur had also tested positive for the virus.

This might put a blip in the campaigning plan of his newly launched political party, the Punjab Lok Congress, which is contesting the upcoming polls in alliance with the BJP. The Punjab polls are set to commence from February 14, and the result will be announced on March 10.

Earlier, the Punjab Lok Congress had decided on their symbol for the political party, ahead of the assembly polls scheduled for February. The political party had decided on “a hockey stick with a ball” as its official symbol for the elections.

The political party, through its Twitter handle, had said, “Happy to inform that Punjab Lok Congress has received its Party Symbol- Hockey Stick with Ball. #Bas Hun Goal Krna Baki (Making goals only left now).”

A few months back, Captain Amarinder Singh had resigned from his post of Punjab’s Chief Minister and from the Congress party after an internal conflict involving Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. After his resignation, he decided to form his own party.