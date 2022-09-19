Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to join BJP today, meets JP Nadda ahead of merging party

Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh (File photo)

Just a few months after the formation of his new political party, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is all set to join the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) today. As per media reports, Singh met with BJP chief JP Nadda ahead of joining hands with the party.

Though the details of the meeting between Singh and Nadda have not been revealed yet, it is known that the 80-year-old politician will also merge his newly formed Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) with the BJP.

Singh had floated the PLC last year after quitting Congress following his unceremonious exit as chief minister. The PLC contested the elections in alliance with the BJP and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyuk).

Punjab Lok Congress spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal had said earlier that Singh will join the BJP in the presence of its senior leaders in Delhi on Monday. Singh contested the Punjab assembly elections in 2022 in alliance with the BJP, but his party did not win a single seat.

The former Punjab chief minister recently returned from London following spinal surgery and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

After his meeting with Shah on September 12, Singh said that he held a very productive discussion on various issues related to national security, rising cases of narco-terrorism in Punjab, and the future roadmap for the state's overall holistic development.

The two-time former chief minister is the scion of the erstwhile Patiala royal family. He is one of the most influential political leaders in Punjab and was elected the chief minister of Punjab twice in his political career.

Amarinder, a former Congress veteran, left the grand old party in the November of last year, one and a half months after the Congress leadership replaced him as the chief minister with Charanjit Singh Channi following his prolonged dispute with the state party's then-leader Navjot Singh Sidhu.

(With PTI inputs)

