Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to join BJP today, meets JP Nadda ahead of merging party

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh is all set to join BJP today and merge the newly-launched Punjab Lok Congress with the party.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 01:14 PM IST

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to join BJP today, meets JP Nadda ahead of merging party
Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh (File photo)

Just a few months after the formation of his new political party, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is all set to join the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) today. As per media reports, Singh met with BJP chief JP Nadda ahead of joining hands with the party.

Though the details of the meeting between Singh and Nadda have not been revealed yet, it is known that the 80-year-old politician will also merge his newly formed Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) with the BJP.

Singh had floated the PLC last year after quitting Congress following his unceremonious exit as chief minister. The PLC contested the elections in alliance with the BJP and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyuk).

Punjab Lok Congress spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal had said earlier that Singh will join the BJP in the presence of its senior leaders in Delhi on Monday. Singh contested the Punjab assembly elections in 2022 in alliance with the BJP, but his party did not win a single seat.

The former Punjab chief minister recently returned from London following spinal surgery and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

After his meeting with Shah on September 12, Singh said that he held a very productive discussion on various issues related to national security, rising cases of narco-terrorism in Punjab, and the future roadmap for the state's overall holistic development.

The two-time former chief minister is the scion of the erstwhile Patiala royal family. He is one of the most influential political leaders in Punjab and was elected the chief minister of Punjab twice in his political career.

Amarinder, a former Congress veteran, left the grand old party in the November of last year, one and a half months after the Congress leadership replaced him as the chief minister with Charanjit Singh Channi following his prolonged dispute with the state party's then-leader Navjot Singh Sidhu.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Manish Sisodia vs Centre: Leader claims ED summoned AAP's MCD poll incharge

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CUET PG 2022 Result date, time: NTA likely to release CUET PG on THIS date at cuet.nta.nic.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.