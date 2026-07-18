Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's wife Chennamma dies; PM Modi mourns

Several political leaders have condoled Chennamma's passing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a statement saying he was "deeply pained" to hear the news.

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's wife Chennamma died on Saturday (July 18) after suffering a cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Bengaluru. She was in her late-80s. "We regret to inform that Mrs Chennamma suffered a massive cardiac arrest despite being on the road to recovery today at 4 pm," the Manipal Hospital said in a statement, according to Deccan Herald. Deve Gowda and several of his family members were reportedly present at the hospital.

Chennamma had married Deve Gowda in 1954. The couple had four sons and two daughters, including Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Karnataka MLA HD Revanna. Chennamma was the survivor of an acid attack that occurred in February 2001 and allegedly stemmed from a family feud. Despite being part of a prominent political family, Chennamma largely stayed away from the public eye. Deve Gowda has often publicly acknowledged her sacrifices, highlighting the significant role she played in the family as he pursued his demanding political career. HD Deve Gowda, who founded the party Janata Dal (Secular) in 1999, had served as the prime minister of India for nearly 11 months, between 1996 and 1997. He had also served as the chief minister of Karnataka between 1994 and 1996. Gowda was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2020. He is the only living former Indian prime minister.

PM Modi condoles Chennamma's death

Several political leaders have condoled Chennamma's passing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a statement saying he was "deeply pained" to hear the news. "Deeply pained by the passing of Smt. Chennamma Ji, wife of former Prime Minister Shri Deve Gowda Ji. She was admired for her humility and passion towards serving society. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with Shri Deve Gowda Ji and his entire family. Om Shanti," he said in a post on X.