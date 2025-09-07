Former PM HD Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna gets THIS job in prison, will earn Rs...

The cases against Revanna garnered widespread attention after explicit videos allegedly filmed by him were circulated ahead of last year's Lok Sabha elections. Revanna was the NDA alliance candidate from Hassan constituency in Karnataka at the time. Read on to know more on this.

Prajwal Revanna, a former Member of Parliament (MP) and grandson of ex-Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, has been assigned work as a library clerk at the Parappana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Revanna, 35, has been serving a life sentence in a rape case. The ex-Lok Sabha member will reportedly earn Rs 522 per day for the prison job. Revanna was last month handed life imprisonment for raping a 47-year-old domestic worker in Mysuru and recording the act.

What will be Revanna's duties as prison library clerk?

Revanna's main duties as part of the job include issuing books to other inmates and maintaining records of borrowed books, prison authorities told news agency PTI. "In line with prison rules, life convicts are required to perform some form of labour, and assignments are made depending on their skills and willingness," an official said, according to PTI. Prisoners are generally required to work three days a week, amounting to an average of 12 days per month.

What is the case against Prajwal Revanna?

The cases against Revanna garnered widespread attention after explicit videos allegedly filmed by him were circulated ahead of last year's Lok Sabha elections. Revanna was the NDA alliance candidate from Hassan constituency in Karnataka at the time. Revanna claimed the videos were "morphed" and filed a complaint in that regard. The trial in the case began on December 31, 2024. Last month, the trial court sentenced the former MP to life in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 11 lakh. Revanna still faces trial in several other cases lodged against him.