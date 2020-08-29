Former President Pranab Mukherjee's renal parameter improves, continues to be in deep coma: Hospital

Former President Pranab Mukherjee's renal parameters have improved but continue to remain in a deep coma and on ventilator support, the Army Hospital (Research & Referral), Delhi Cantonment said on Saturday.

He is also being currently treated for a lung infection.

"Former President Pranab Mukherjee is being treated for lung infection. His renal parameters have improved. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support. He remains haemodynamically stable," the hospital said in a statement.

Mukherjee, 84, was admitted to Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantt for emergency surgery of brain clot. Later he also tested positive for COVID-19.

He was admitted on August 10 after testing positive for COVID-19.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee had tweeted.