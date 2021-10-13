Trending#

Former PM Manmohan Singh unwell, admitted to AIIMS Delhi's cardiology department

Former Indian PM Dr Manmohan Singh was admitted to the Cardiology Department in AIIMS Delhi after reporting fever and weakness.


Oct 13, 2021

India’s former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi after his health deteriorated on Wednesday, October 13. Dr Singh was brought to AIIMS at around 6:15 pm. 

The former PM was admitted to the Cardiology Department in AIIMS Delhi. A team of doctors led by Dr Nitish Nayak is taking care of Dr Singh. 

Dr Manmohan Singh served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014 during the UPA-1 and UPA-2 governments.

(This is a breaking news)