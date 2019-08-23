Former PM Manmohan Singh takes oath as Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan

Former Prime Minister and Congress leader Manmohan Singh took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan on Friday.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu administered the oath in presence of many senior Congress leaders.

Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel attended the oath ceremony held in the chairman's chamber.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot were also present during the short ceremony.

The 86-year-old was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan where the Congress has a slim majority in the state Assembly.

The Bharatiya Janata Party did not field any candidate against the senior Congress leader.