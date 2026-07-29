Former PM Manmohan Singh gets clean chit in coal block allocation case after death| What's the case about

The court held that the trial judge had no basis to reject the CBI closure reports, adding that the appeal has turned infructuous following the appellant’s death.

In the coal block allocation case, the criminal proceedings against former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh have been closed by the Supreme Court, setting aside the long-running case more than 18 months after his death on December 26, 2024.

Late Manmohan Singh gets clean chit in coal block allocation case

A Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana upheld that there were no cogent reasons to reject the CBI's closure reports or take cognisance of the case against Singh. The court set aside a 2015 trial court order summoning him as an accused.

The court held that the trial judge had no basis to reject the CBI closure reports, adding that the appeal has turned infructuous following the appellant’s death.

"Due to the unfortunate demise of the appellant, this appeal could be disposed of as infructuous. But with a view to consider the aspect of ld. spl. judge taking cognisance and summoning the appellant, we have gone through both closure reports filed by CBI.

Having regard to the relevant parameters consistently laid down by this court on acceptance of reports of investigating agency, we are satisfied that there was no reason for the learned judge to turn down the closure reports of the CBI and take cognisance. We allow the appeal and set aside the impugned judgment. As a result, we accept the closure reports of the CBI and close the matter," the bench said, according to PTI.

The case, which also named Kumar Mangalam Birla, former coal secretary P C Parakh and others, had been stayed by the apex court since 2015 after Singh argued that the required sanction to prosecute a public servant was absent and that the coal block allocation was an administrative decision, not a criminal act. With its verdict, the Supreme Court formally ended all proceedings against Singh on the merits.

What is the coal block allocation case?

The Coal Block Allocation Scam, popularly known as the "Coalgate" scam, is about the alleged irregular allocation of coal blocks by the Central Government between 2004 and 2009. Many coal blocks were allotted through a screening committee process instead of conducting competitive auctions, raising concerns about transparency and fairness.

In 2012, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) estimated that the non-auction allocation of coal blocks could have resulted in a notional loss of about Rs 1.86 lakh crore to the public exchequer, which led to a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In 2014, the apex court held that the allocation process was arbitrary and illegal, cancelling 214 of the 218 coal block allocations made since 1993. Following the verdict, Parliament enacted the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015, paving the way for transparent allocation of coal blocks through auctions and competitive bidding.