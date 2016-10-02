Headlines

Former pilot commits suicide

New Delhi- Anand Singh who had a fight with his wife and daughter committed suicide

dna Correspondent

Updated: Oct 02, 2016, 07:35 AM IST

Enraged over a tiff with his wife and daughter, who had returned from Germany a day before, a retired pilot of a private airlines, Anand Singh, 61, killed himself at his residence in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar area on Saturday evening. He was said to be depressed as he has undergone a kidney transplant recently and was facing many medical problems.

Singh leaves behind his wife and two daughters. The elder daughter is settled in Germany. His wife and younger daughter had returned from Germany after paying a visit to the elder daughter. Singh had undergone the transplant around six months back. It appears that post his transplant he had become irritable and had started getting angry very easily.

There were some similar yet low key incidents where he had screamed at his driver. However no one saw the turn of events ending in such a violent way. Police sources reveal that the deceased was depressed and was also seeking medical help for the same. Prima facie It appears that first he fired at his wife and daughter who escaped unhurt. They ran out of the room and shut the door, only minutes later to find out that Singh had shot himself dead. He was found lying next to the bed with his licensed revolver lying in the same room, inches away from his body.

The police officials are now verifying the claims. The body has been sent for post mortem. "It's a case of suicide. We have initiated the inquest proceedings with regard to he case. Further investigations are underway" said DCP East, Rishipal Singh.

