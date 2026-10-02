Former Olympian Pargat Singh appointed new Punjab Congress chief ahead of 2027 polls

Former Olympian and Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh has been appointed as the new president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), succeeding Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

Former Olympian and Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh has been appointed as the new president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), replacing Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

The appointment was announced through an official notification by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal and takes effect immediately.

Raja Warring, who took charge of the state unit in 2022 after Navjot Singh Sidhu, resigned from the post on Friday. The party acknowledged his contributions.

The Congress also clarified that working presidents, chairpersons and co-chairpersons of various election-related committees in Punjab will continue in their roles.

The leadership change comes ahead of the crucial 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

From SAD to Congress - Pargat's political journey

A former Indian hockey captain, Pargat Singh entered electoral politics in 2012 on a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ticket from Jalandhar Cantt and won. He has represented the constituency continuously since then.

He was suspended by the SAD in 2016 and later became part of the Awaaz-e-Punjab front along with Navjot Singh Sidhu. He subsequently joined the Congress and won Jalandhar Cantt again in 2017 and 2022.

In September 2021, he was inducted into the cabinet of then CM Charanjit Singh Channi and held portfolios including School Education, Higher Education, Sports and Youth Affairs, and NRI Affairs till March 2022.

UP rejig too

In a parallel move in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress has appointed three-time MLA Aradhana Mishra Mona as the new UP Congress president, replacing Ajay Rai. Saharanpur MP Imran Masood has been named working president