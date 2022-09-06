Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

ED arrests former NSE MD and CEO Ravi Narain in money laundering case

An ED official said that there was need to arrest Ravi Narain so that he could be interrogated in the money laundering case.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 11:00 PM IST

ED arrests former NSE MD and CEO Ravi Narain in money laundering case
Photo: Twitter

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Ravi Narain, the former chief executive officer and managing director of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), in a money laundering case related to phone tapping of the bourse`s employees between 2009 and 2017.

An ED official said that there was need to arrest Narain so that he could be interrogated. "Money was laundered in the phone tapping matter. The payments made in the phone tapping is alleged proceeds of crime. There are shell companies. We want to know who was handling the entire operation," the ED had said.

NSE`s former CEO and MD Chitra Ramkrishna and former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey were placed under arrest in the case by the agency in July. The ED has claimed that Pandey received Rs 4.54 crore to tap the MTNL line to help Ramakrishna.

Pandey had said that he had tapped the phone lines but didn`t do anything illegal. He said that all the equipment for tapping were made available by the NSE.

(With inputs from IANS)

READ | After Cyrus Mistry's death in car accident, Centre makes seat belts mandatory for all passengers 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash stuns in co-ord set, Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in printed outfit
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP ECET 2022 Counselling registration starts: Website, steps to register, other details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.