Twin towers demolition: Former Noida CFOs booked over issuing NOC to illegal structure

An FIR has been filed against three former Gautam Buddh Nagar chief fire officers (CFOs) for suspected irregularities in giving a no objection certificate (NOC) to Supertech's illegal twin towers in Noida.

After an investigation by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Fire Service Headquarters (Lucknow), the FIR was filed at the Phase 2 police station on the complaint of a current fire department official.

The officers were found guilty after an investigation into the Fire Department's no objection certificate to Supertech Limited, which was assigned the housing plot number GH0-04 in Sector 93A.

"It is requested that according to the report dated April 29, 2022 of the inquiry committee constituted under the chairmanship of DIG Fire Service, in the context of the irregularity in the issue of fire clearance certificate, lodge an FIR under appropriate laws against Rajpal Tyagi, IS Soni and Mahavir Singh", the FIR stated.

According to the police, the three former CFOs have been charged under Indian Penal Code section 217 (public official disregarding instruction of law with intent to shield person from punishment or property from forfeiture).

The approximately 100-metre-tall twin buildings in Noida's Sector 93A are set to be demolished on August 28 in accordance with a Supreme Court judgment that ruled the structures violated building codes.



