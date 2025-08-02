Twitter
INDIA

Former JDS MP Prajwal Revanna sentenced to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting house help

Former Janata Dal (Secular) MP and grandson of former Prime Minister HD Dewe Gowda, Prajwal Revanna, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his house help by a special court in Bengaluru.

Meemansa Shehkawat

Updated : Aug 02, 2025, 04:46 PM IST

Former JDS MP Prajwal Revanna sentenced to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting house help
Former MP Prajwal Revanna (Image credit: ANI)

Former Janata Dal (Secular) MP and grandson of former Prime Minister HD Dewe Gowda, Prajwal Revanna,  has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his house help by a special court in Bengaluru. Revanna had also been charged with circulating videos of the sexual assault on the 48-year-old woman.

A special court in Karnataka found Prajwal Revanna, expelled JD(S) leader and former MP from Hassan, guilty in a rape case involving a domestic help on Friday. The case is related to an incident at a farmhouse in Holenarasipura, Hassan district.

Following the verdict, Revanna broke down in court. The matter came into light in April last year after obscene videos of sexual harassment against multiple women were leaked ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He was arrested in May 2024 after returning from Germany.

He had earlier been denied bail by both the Karnataka High Court and the Supreme Court.A senior advocate, Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Revanna, told the bench that the offence of Section 376 IPC (rape) was not mentioned in the complaint. Justice Trivedi pointed out that there are several other complaints. "You are so powerful," the bench told Revanna's counsel.

Revanna had challenged the Karnataka High Court order dated October 21, whereby it dismissed his regular bail and anticipatory bail pleas. On May 31 last year, he was arrested at Bengaluru airport by CID's SIT on his return from Germany, where he had remained for 35 days, after hundreds of explicit videos surfaced, allegedly featuring him with multiple women.

He lost the Lok Sabha election by over 40,000 votes.

With inputs from ANI

