The Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist said, “India is a place where big challenges meet even bigger ambitions.”

Bill Gates, Chairman of the Gates Foundation and former CEO of Microsoft, met Union Minister JP Nadda in the Parliament on Wednesday. This is Gates’ third visit to India in three years.

Gates will also meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday afternoon. The meeting between Naidu and Gates will centre on the foundation’s collaboration with Andhra Pradesh in education, health, and agriculture. Additionally, agreements related to these sectors are expected to be signed during the discussion, an official release added.

#WATCH | Delhi | Former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates departs from Parliament after his meeting with Union Minister JP Nadda pic.twitter.com/23nw9w9TKQ — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2025

AI solutions for better crops, stronger healthcare, smarter education & climate resilience— MoU soon between India AI Mission & @gatesfoundation pic.twitter.com/YnyEHnGhQt — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) March 19, 2025

The former Microsoft CEO met PM Modi and discussed AI-powered healthcare, agricultural partnerships, and digital innovations. The Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist “India is a place where big challenges meet even bigger ambitions,” Gates wrote ahead of his visit. “Every time I’m here, I see firsthand how much progress is being made in public health, agriculture, and technology.”

I had a great discussion with @narendramodi about India’s development, the path to Viksit Bharat @ 2047, and exciting advancements in health, agriculture, AI, and other sectors that are creating impact today. It's impressive to see how innovation in India is driving progress… pic.twitter.com/UoM6myxraD — Bill Gates (@BillGates) March 18, 2025

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Bill Gates at Krishi Bhawan in New Delhi on March 17, where he discussed on various topics related to agriculture and rural development.