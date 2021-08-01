Former Manipur Congress chief Govindas Konthoujam joins BJP in presence of CM N Biren Singh

Former Manipur Congress chief Govindas Konthoujam on Sunday joined Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of chief minister Biren Singh at party headquarters in New Delhi. Konthoujam joined BJP five days after leaving the Congress party.

After joining the party, Konthoujam said, "Next year state elections are due in Manipur, and I will work dedicatedly for Bharatiya Janata Party in those elections."

"PM Narendra Modi has cared for the North East, and recently five ministers from the region have been inducted into the Union cabinet. Manipur promises to make Modi govt stronger," Manipur CM and BJP leader N Biren Singh said.

Konthoujam and Biren Singh also met BJP President JP Nadda after joining the party today.

Earlier on Sunday, BJP's national spokesperson Anil Baluni announced Konthoujam's entry to the party, saying, "An eminent personality will join @BJP4India today (Sunday) 01 August, 12 noon at BJP HQ, 6A DDU Marg, New Delhi."

Konthoujam, who is a prominent leader in the northeast region, left Congress on Wednesday and resigned as a member of the assembly and primary membership of the party citing personal reasons.

He is a six-time elected MLA from the Bishnupur seat.

After Konthoujam's resignation, the Manipur assembly has a strength of 56, including 25 members of BJP and 16 members of Congress.