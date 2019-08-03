Headlines

India

Former Maldives VP Ahmed Adeeb refused asylum, not even allowed to step foot on Indian soil

Government sources said he was never arrested or detained by Indian authorities.

Sidhant Sibal/Sidharth MP

Updated: Aug 03, 2019, 08:53 PM IST

New Delhi/Chennai: India has refused asylum to former Maldives Vice President Ahmed Adeeb who has been handed over to Maldivian authorities.

Though the tug boat - Virgo 9 - on which Ahmed arrived did enter Indian territorial water, he was never allowed to set foot on Indian soil. The boat in which he wanted to enter India was kept 50 metres away from the Tuticorin harbour in Tamil Nadu.

Government sources said since he never set foot on Indian soil, he was never arrested or detained by Indian authorities.

"Former VP of Maldives was not permitted to enter India since he was not entering through a designated entry point and did not possess the valid document. News reports about his deportation are therefore incorrect", the source added.

Adeeb who tried to enter India on Thursday was sent back in the wee hours of Saturday morning on the same vessel and was escorted by the Indian Coast Guard.

The former VP, who is facing corruption charges in his home country, will be handed over to Maldivian authorities in international waters. He is expected to be handed over on monday after a 48-hour journey from Tuticorin.

Authorities performed medical check up on the former VP and have provided adequate rations and supplies for the journey.

The 9-member crew of the tug boat will be permitted to enter Tuticorin port after the handover of the former VP to Maldivian authorities.

Adeeb was stopped from entering India on Thursday after his boat illegally entered the Indian waters near Thoothukudi in southern Tamil Nadu. 

He had planned to seek asylum in India claiming a threat to his life. His legal team in a statement asked the "government of India to consider the application in an appropriate manner and offer Adeeb protection whilst his claim is under review."

Other than corruption charges, he was arrested once in connection with the assassination of the then President of Maldives in 2015.

Adeeb served as the Vice President of Maldives for a little over three months in 2015. He was arrested in October that year in connection with a bomb attack that targeted the then President Abdulla Yameen.

He was later convicted on terrorism and corruption charges and sentenced to 33 years in jail. After Yameen’s defeat in the presidential election last year, his sentence was overturned by an appeals court citing political influence over his trials.

However, the Prosecutor General’s office has filed appeals challenging the ruling in the Maldivian Supreme Court.

