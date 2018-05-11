Former Maharashtra ATS chief Himanshu Roy commits suicide at Mumbai residence

Former Maharashtra Anti Terrorists Squad (ATS) chief Himanshu Roy on Friday committed suicide by shooting himself at his residence in Mumbai.

"Additional DG Himanshu Roy shot himself with his service revolver. He has passed away," confirmed Mumbai Police PRO and DCP Deepak Deoraj.

Speaking to DNA, Deoraj said that his body has been taken to hospital. "Entire police department is shocked and saddened with the loss of a Senior officer."

Roy was battling with bone marrow cancer since long time. The motive behind the suicide isn't known yet.

According to sources, Roy fired bullet in his throat at around 12 noon at his residence in Yashodhan building near Marine Drive.

​A 1988-batch IPS officer has worked as the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) in Mumbai. He has handled positions like DCP Zone 1, Additional CP South Region, Joint CP Law and Order, Joint CP Crime Mumbai.

In 2016, Roy was appointed as ADG (Establishment) in Maharashtra. Before that he was Additional Director General of Police.

Roy has solved several sensational cases. The last major case he handled was Indian Premier League spot-fixing in 2013.

During his tenure as the agency's chief, software engineer Anees Ansari was arrested for allegedly planning to blow up the American school at the Bandra Kurla complex.