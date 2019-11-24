Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kailash Chandra Joshi passes away

Kailash Chandra Joshi, former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and senior BJP leader passed away on Sunday. He was 90.

Joshi, who was called as the ‘saint of politics’, took his last breath in a private hospital in Bhopal.

Born on July 14, 1929, Joshi served as the ninth Chief Minister of the state for six months from June 1977 to January 1978 when he was a member of the Janata Party. He became a member of the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2014 from Bhopal constituency in Madhya Pradesh.

The former CM is survived by three sons and three daughters.

The last rites will be performed on Monday at his ancestral town Hatpipalya in Dewas district.