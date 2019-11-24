Former Left Front minister and RSP leader Kshiti Goswami passes away in Chennai

Goswami was an important face of the Left Front government in West Bengal. He was also the state secretary of RSP.

Senior leader of the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and former West Bengal Minister Kshiti Goswami passed away at a hospital in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, at around 4 AM on Sunday. He was 76. The veteran leader was undergoing treatment at the Apollo Hospital in Chennai.

Goswami was an important face of the Left Front government in West Bengal. being in charge of several portfolios in the state. He was also the state secretary of RSP.

The former WB minister was suffering from old age-related diseases for a long time. He recently underwent an operation at the Apollo Hospital in Chennai, following which the doctors had reported that the RSP leader was recovering. According to reports, he was re-admitted to the hospital on Saturday following a serious dip in his health conditions.

The veteran leader passed away in the wee hours of Sunday. Several Left leaders in West Bengal have sent their condolences at the news of Goswamis death. His body will be brought back from Chennai to Kolkata today, where his last rites will be conducted. A memorium will also be observed at the party office.