Former Karnataka Director General of Police Om Prakash was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his HSR Layout residence in Bengaluru on Sunday, police said.

His body was found with injuries, raising suspicion that he may have been murdered, they added.

The 68-year-old IPS officer from the 1981 batch was a native of Champaran in Bihar and held an MSc in geology. He was appointed the Director General of Police on March 1, 2015. Senior police officials rushed to the spot upon receiving the information. Police suspect the involvement of a close family member.

He was found dead in a pool of blood at his home on Sunday afternoon. The body has been sent for autopsy, and further investigation is under way.

After further investigation, it was confirmed that he was murdered. Police has suspicion over Om Prakash's wife as she was in the living area along with her daughter at the time of his death. According to sources in the police, his wife called them and informed them of the murder. But when the police team reached his residence, she refused to open the door.

(With inputs from PTI)