Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under POCSO for sexually assaulting minor

The victim alleged in the FIR that she was allegedly sexually harassed when she went to seek help related to an incident in which she was raped by others. So far no response has come from BS Yediyurappa or his family on the allegations.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 15, 2024, 10:51 AM IST

Karnataka's former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa faces an FIR under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly assaulting a minor girl. As per the FIR, the alleged offence took place on February 2 in Bengaluru, and the FIR was filed by a police station in the city.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim, the police registered a case under POCSO and 354 (A) against BS Yediyurappa. The FIR alleges that the victim was sexually harassed when she went to seek help on February 2. The victim had sought help in a case related to another alleged sexual assault on her.

The victim alleged in the FIR that she was allegedly sexually harassed when she went to seek help related to an incident in which she was raped by others. So far no response has come from BS Yediyurappa or his family on the allegations.

As per the FIR, a woman's minor daughter went to the former CM's house to seek justice related to an incident in which she was raped by others. At the time, BS Yediyurappa spoke to them for 9 minutes and then took the woman's daughter to another room, locked the door, and came out in 5 minutes, she alleged. The girl's mother further alleged that Yediyurappa sexually assaulted her daughter by touching her private parts. 

Presently, an FIR is booked at Sadashivanagar police station. Police sources have said that they are examining the case.

