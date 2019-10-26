Former J&K interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma appointed administrator of Lakshadweep

Former interlocutor for Jammu and Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma has been appointed as the new administrator of Lakshadweep by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Dineshwar Sharma, a former IPS officer from the 1976-batch was appointed as interlocutor of Jammu and Kashmir in 2017.

Prior to that, he had served as an intelligence officer between 2015-2017.

In another development, the Centre on Friday transferred Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik to Goa and appointed IAS officer of Gujarat cadre Girish Chandra Murmu as the first Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu-Kashmir which will come into being on October 31.

President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 in August, the government had notified the legislation bifurcating the state of Jammu and Kashmir into union territories.

The two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh - will come into existence on October 31.

Ahead of this, the President on Friday appointed Lieutenant Governors for the two UTs. While IAS officer and former Defence Secretary Radha Krishna Mathur has been given charge of Ladakh, Murmu will be first Lieutenant Governor of UT of Jammu-Kashmir.

A Gujarat cadre IAS officer of 1985 batch, Murmu is currently serving as Secretary (Expenditure) in the Ministry of Finance.

Considered close confidant of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mumu served as principal secretary to Chief Minister of Gujarat during Modi's tenure.