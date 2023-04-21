Former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik called for questioning by CBI in Reliance Insurance case

Former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik called for questioning by CBI

Satya Pal Malik, the former governor of Jammu and Kashmir and the governor appointed by the BJP in four other states has been asked to testify by CBI as a witness in a case involving suspected corruption by Reliance General Insurance on April 28. He had alleged fraud in the insurance scheme, after which the CBI took action.

In an explosive interview with Karan Thapar, Malik made many revelations about national security and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approach to fighting corruption. He will appear at the CBI's New Delhi office to respond to inquiries.



According to Mr Malik, the CBI has requested his attendance at the Akbar Road guest house of the news organisation in the heart of Delhi for "certain clarifications."

What was the Reliance Insurance case?

When Malik was the governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Ram Madhav, a prominent member of the RSS and the BJP, is said to have pushed Malik to approve the Reliance Insurance issue, which Malik ultimately rejected. He revoked a contract by the firm controlled by businessman Anil Ambani.



"They want certain clarifications for which they want my presence. I am going to Rajasthan so I have given them dates from April 27 to 29 when I am available," Mr Malik told PTI.

The CBI designated Reliance General Insurance and Trinity Reinsurance Brokers as defendants in an initial information report (FIR) over an alleged scam involving the implementation of a medical insurance programme for Jammu and Kashmir government employees and their families.

The Supreme Court declined to hear the multi-party appeal challenging the role played by central agencies (including the CBI) in playing to a political tune because they insisted they could not consider making broad, general judgements and instead required to consider each situation individually.