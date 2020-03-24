Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah's detention revoked, walks free after 7 months

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah will be released from detention on Tuesday after authorities revoked his detention.

Kept in house arrest under the Public Safety Act (PSA), Abdullah had been in detention since August last year when the Centre abrogated Article 370 from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. He was put at Srinagar's Hari Niwas - a designated sub-jail on the foothills of Zabarwan mountain range in Srinagar and has been there for seven months.

Last week, the Supreme Court (SC) asked the Centre to inform within a week if it is planning to release National Conference leader Omar Abdullah from detention, adding that it will start proceedings for hearing on the plea filed by his sister if the government fails to do so.

The order came during the hearing of a Habeas Corpus plea for Omar Abdullah filed by his sister Sarah Abdullah Pilot. The apex court ordered the counsel appearing for Jammu and Kashmir administration to take provide the information within seven days.

"The grounds for the detention order are wholly lacking any material facts or particulars which are imperative for an order of detention," the plea pointed out.

On March 13, the Jammu and Kashmir government issued orders to revoke the detention order of National Conference leader and Omar's father, Dr Farooq Abdullah, who was also under house arrest. He was kept under house arrest since September 15, 2019, a month after the abrogation of Article 370.