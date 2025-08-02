Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren critical, on ventilator: Reports

Former MP Prajwal Revanna sentenced to life term for sexually assaulting house help
Known as the founding patron of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Shibu Soren had led the party for 38 years. He previously served as the third Chief Minister of Jharkhand, first for 10 days in 2005 and later from 2008 to 2009. He also led the state as the Chief Minister from 2009 to 2010.
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Shibu Soren is in critical condition and on a ventilator, news agency PTI reported, citing sources. He has been admitted to Sri Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for over a month, the report said.
Soren, 81, has been receiving regular treatment at the hospital for a long time. Recently, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had visited the hospital and said, "He was admitted here recently, so we came to see him. His health issues are currently being examined."
About Shibu Soren
He also served as the Minister for Coal in the Union Cabinet three times