Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren's grandson found dead in Manali hotel

INDIA
Veer Soren, the grandson of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, tragically passed away in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.
Veer Soren, the grandson of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren and the son of Babulal Soren, tragically passed away while on vacation in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. The sudden loss has shocked many, as Veer had been exploring the scenic town with friends.
Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren confirmed the death of his grandson, Veer Soren, on his official X account. He expressed his deep sorrow at the passing of his 22-year-old grandson. Taking to X, he wrote, "With profound sorrow, we inform you that our beloved grandson Veer Sorin passed away untimely on 24 February 2026."
अत्यंत दुःख के साथ सूचित करते हैं कि हमारे प्रिय पोते वीर सोरेन का 24 फरवरी 2026 को असामयिक निधन हो गया है।— Champai Soren (@ChampaiSoren) February 25, 2026
हिमाचल प्रदेश के मनाली में अचानक तबियत बिगड़ने के बाद उन्हें अस्पताल ले जाया गया, लेकिन नियति को कुछ और ही मंजूर था।
वीर के जाने से हमारा परिवार बिखर गया है।
शोकाकुल,…
According to a report by Jagran.com, Veer had arrived in Manali with friends on February 22 and was staying at Himlayn Selaet Homestay in Simsa. On the day of the incident, Veer and his friends visited popular spots such as Solang and Hamta Snow Point. After returning to the homestay, Veer began complaining of a severe headache the following morning. His friends arranged for medication through Blinkit, but after taking the medication, he went back to sleep. Later, he was found unconscious on the floor.
In an urgent attempt to save him, Veer's friends rushed him to Sivil Hospital in Manali. However, he was declared dead upon arrival. The hospital staff confirmed that Veer had likely passed away before reaching the facility. The authorities were immediately informed, and an investigation into the incident was initiated, according to a report by Jagran.com.
Manali's DSP, KD Sharma, confirmed that the police were informed and quickly arrived at the hospital. The body has been kept at the hospital's morgue, and preparations for a post-mortem examination are underway. Veer's family is expected to arrive in Manali soon to make further arrangements.
The police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Preliminary reports suggest there were no signs of external injury, and the post-mortem results are awaited to determine the exact cause of death.