FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Caste Discrimination in Karnataka: Upper caste man humiliates Dalit couple in temple, drives them out

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif could have been killed during Operation Sindoor, claims Donald Trump

Anil Kapoor makes hilarious revelation of taking money from wife Sunita Kapoor: 'No one is my fan at home'

Who was Veer Soren? 22-year-old grandson of former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren found dead in Manali hotel, here's all you need to know about him

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Arjun Reddy actor's mom gifts khandani kangan to bride-to-be, guests list revealed

Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren's grandson found dead in Manali hotel

JEE Main 2026 Exam Update: Paper 2 results announced at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Check how to download scorecard

Ramadan 2026: Pakistan becomes synonymous with beggar, sends thousands to Dubai to beg, UAE authorities warn

Govt bans 5 OTT platforms including MoodXVIP, Jugnu for streaming 'obscene' content, check full list here

PM Modi 2-day visit to Israel: Defence, security, trade ties to dominate bilateral talks; know what's on agenda

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Anil Kapoor makes hilarious revelation of taking money from wife Sunita Kapoor: 'No one is my fan at home'

Anil Kapoor makes hilarious revelation of taking money from wife Sunita Kapoor

Who was Veer Soren? 22-year-old grandson of former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren found dead in Manali hotel, here's all you need to know about him

Who was Veer Soren? 22-year-old grandson of former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren fo

The Kerala Story 2 teaser pulled down from internet? Producer issues statement: 'Misinformation only creates...'

The Kerala Story 2 teaser pulled down from internet? Producer issues statement

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC in first attempt to fulfil her grandfather's dream

Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC

Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins: Poolside fun, traditional feast on banana leaf and more | See pics

Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins

From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic, complex characters that defined his career

From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic

HomeIndia

INDIA

Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren's grandson found dead in Manali hotel

Veer Soren, the grandson of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, tragically passed away in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 25, 2026, 11:26 AM IST

Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren's grandson found dead in Manali hotel
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Veer Soren, the grandson of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren and the son of Babulal Soren, tragically passed away while on vacation in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. The sudden loss has shocked many, as Veer had been exploring the scenic town with friends.

Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren confirms grandson's death

Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren confirmed the death of his grandson, Veer Soren, on his official X account. He expressed his deep sorrow at the passing of his 22-year-old grandson. Taking to X, he wrote, "With profound sorrow, we inform you that our beloved grandson Veer Sorin passed away untimely on 24 February 2026."

Trip to Manali turns fatal

According to a report by Jagran.com, Veer had arrived in Manali with friends on February 22 and was staying at Himlayn Selaet Homestay in Simsa. On the day of the incident, Veer and his friends visited popular spots such as Solang and Hamta Snow Point. After returning to the homestay, Veer began complaining of a severe headache the following morning. His friends arranged for medication through Blinkit, but after taking the medication, he went back to sleep. Later, he was found unconscious on the floor.

Friends rush Veer to hospital

In an urgent attempt to save him, Veer's friends rushed him to Sivil Hospital in Manali. However, he was declared dead upon arrival. The hospital staff confirmed that Veer had likely passed away before reaching the facility. The authorities were immediately informed, and an investigation into the incident was initiated, according to a report by Jagran.com.

Police investigation underway

Manali's DSP, KD Sharma, confirmed that the police were informed and quickly arrived at the hospital. The body has been kept at the hospital's morgue, and preparations for a post-mortem examination are underway. Veer's family is expected to arrive in Manali soon to make further arrangements.

The police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Preliminary reports suggest there were no signs of external injury, and the post-mortem results are awaited to determine the exact cause of death.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif could have been killed during Operation Sindoor, claims Donald Trump
Trump claims Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif could have been killed in Ind-Pak clash
Anil Kapoor makes hilarious revelation of taking money from wife Sunita Kapoor: 'No one is my fan at home'
Anil Kapoor makes hilarious revelation of taking money from wife Sunita Kapoor
Who was Veer Soren? 22-year-old grandson of former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren found dead in Manali hotel, here's all you need to know about him
Who was Veer Soren? 22-year-old grandson of former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren fo
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Arjun Reddy actor's mom gifts khandani kangan to bride-to-be, guests list revealed
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Actor's mom gifts khandani kangan
Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren's grandson found dead in Manali hotel
Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren's grandson found dead in Manali Hotel
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC in first attempt to fulfil her grandfather's dream
Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC
Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins: Poolside fun, traditional feast on banana leaf and more | See pics
Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins
From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic, complex characters that defined his career
From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend, former fiancé, how 'VIROSH' found their love | Timeline
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend
Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid in rani pink lehenga at her friend’s wedding in Jamnagar, See viral pics
Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement