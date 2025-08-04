Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren passes away at 81 in Delhi, son Hemant Soren confirms demise
INDIA
Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren passed away on August 4, 2025 (Monday), his son and current CM Hemant Soren confirmed.
Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren passed away on August 4, 2025 (Monday), his son and current CM Hemant Soren confirmed. Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and leader of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Shibu Soren, passed away after prolonged illness at the age of 81 on Monday morning in New Delhi.
Jharkhand Chief Minister and his son Hemant Soren confirmed the demise of the leader in a post on X.
"Respected Dishom Guruji has left us all. Today, I am devastated," Hemant Soren said.
According to the Sri Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital, where the former Chief Minister was admitted, Shibu Soren was suffering from kidney ailment, and had suffered a stroke one and half months ago. He was on life support for the past one month.
BJP leader Nishikant Dubey, expressing grief over the demise of the leader, said, "An era has ended, may God grant you and your entire family the strength to bear this sorrow. Respected Shibu Soren ji made a significant contribution to the growth of JMM."
Shibu Soren led the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for 38 years and is known as the founding patron of the party. He was the third Chief Minister of Jharkhand.
Over a four-decade career in politics, Soren was elected to the Lok Sabha eight times and served as a Rajya Sabha MP for two terms.
(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)