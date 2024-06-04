Former Jammu & Kashmir CMs Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti trailing after first round of counting

Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, are both trailing in their respective constituencies after conclusion of first round of counting of votes

At the end of the first round of counting in J&K, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is trailing behind his rival Engineer Rashid of the Awami Itihad Party (AIP) while another former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is also trailing.

Omar Abdullah is trailing behind Engineer Rashid by 3857 votes. Mehbooba Mufti is trailing behind Mian Altaf Ahmad by 30,513 votes. Syed Ruhullah Mehdi of the NC is leading against Waheed Parra of the PDP by 5,157 votes. In Jammu, Jugal Kishore of the BJP is leading against Raman Bhalla of the Congress by 13,029 votes. Jitendra Singh of the BJP is ahead of Congress rival Choudhary Lal Singh by 5,244 votes.

India on Tuesday begun counting more than 64 crore votes in the world’s largest democratic exercise, which was widely expected to return Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a third term after a decade in power.

The 6-week-long election was seen as a referendum on Modi. If the 73-year-old wins, it will only be the second time an Indian leader has retained power for a third term after Jawaharlal Nehru, the country’s first prime minister.

With inputs from agencies

