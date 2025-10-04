Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

Former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah hospitalised after abdominal infection

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah was admitted to a hospital in Srinagar as he hadn't been keeping well for the past few days.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 04, 2025, 07:13 PM IST

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah was admitted to a hospital in Srinagar as he hadn't been keeping well for the past few days. According to news agency PTI, National Conference leaders said that Abdullah had developed an infection in his stomach earlier this week and was therefore taken to a private hospital for treatment.

"He (Abdullah) was not keeping well for the past few days but his condition is getting better now. He is likely to be discharged later today or tomorrow," they said. Abdullah, 87, is the father of present Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. 

Farooq Abdullah on Ladakh 

After the violent protests in Ladakh last week, the National Conference leader emphasised that the government should hold talks with the stakeholders and resolve their issues. "I want to tell the government that it (Ladakh) is a border state. China is lurking; they have occupied land. It is time to resolve it quickly. The government should hold talks and resolve it," Abdullah told reporters. 

When asked about his take on the allegations that activist Sonam Wangchuk was responsible for the violence, he added, "He (Wangchuk) has never left the Gandhian way. The youth have sidelined him today. He is not responsible for it. When they (the BJP) lost elections, they imposed the safety law and put people in jail. Now they are using CBI. The more they use force to suppress, the bigger the danger. I want to tell the government of India not to use force and instead hold dialogue". 

