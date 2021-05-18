Former Indian Medical Association chief, Padma Shri awardee Dr KK Aggarwal dies of COVID-19

Former national president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Padma Shri Dr KK Aggarwal passed away after a long battle with COVID-19 at New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday.

The 62-year-old was admitted to AIIMS for the past several days and was on ventilator support since last week.

A statement posted on his Twitter profile said that he succumbed to the disease at 11.30 pm on Monday (May 17)

“Even during the pandemic, he made constant efforts to educate the masses and was able to reach out to 100 million people through numerous videos and videos and educational programmes and saved countless lives. He wanted his life to be celebrated And not mourned,” the statement said.

Dr Aggarwal was a cardiologist and the head of the Heart Care Foundation of India. He received the Dr BC Roy Award in 2005 and the Padma Shree in 2010. Over the past year, he had been posting videos on the Covid pandemic and talking about various aspects of the disease and its management.