Former India cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin sworn in as minister in Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s Cabinet

Ex-Indian captain cricketer and Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin has been sworn in as a minister in Telangana in Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s cabinet. He took oath on Friday morning, administered by governor Jishnu Dev Varma. Mnay senior leaders and CM Revanth Reddy was present at a simple oath function.

Now, the total strength of the cabinet rose to 16, with two seats still vacant. As per the Assembly strength, Telangana can have 18 ministers.

What did Azharuddin said?

Leader Mohammad Azharuddin, after taking oath as minister in Telangana, "I am happy. I thank my party's high command, the public and my supporters. This (becoming a minister) has nothing to do with the Jubilee by-election. These are two separate matters and should not be linked. Whatever responsibility I am given, I will work honestly for the upliftment of the oppressed people... G Kishan Reddy can say anything. I do not need a certificate of patriotism from anyone..."