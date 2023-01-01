Former India hockey captain and Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh accused of sexual harassment, probe on

File Photo

Former Olympian and Indian hockey star Sandeep Singh, who is currently the Sports Minister of Haryana, has been accused of rape attempt. Chandigarh Police informed on Saturday that they are investigating the charges levelled at the sportsperson turned politician.

Meanwhile, Singh has refuted the allegations with the former national hockey team captain calling them “politically motivated”. The allegations of sexual harassment have been levelled by by a junior coach in the state sports department who had also participated at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The police have said that inquiries will be conducted into all aspects. The junior coach made the allegations on Thursday before filing a complaint with the police on Friday.

Haryana minister and BJP leader Singh also said that he would lodge a complaint against the coach for defaming him. An order by Haryana Director General of Police P K Agrawal observed that a complaint had been received from the minister. A committee has been formed to look into the case. Additional Director General of Police, Rohtak Range, Mamta Singh is heading the committee. The order also said that the "allegations in this regard are also circulating on social and electronic media".

The junior coach has alleged that the minister saw her first at a gym and had then connected with her on Instagram. “He messaged me on Instagram and said my national games certificate is pending and wanted to meet in this regard,” she was quoted to have said.

“Unfortunately, my certificate has been misplaced by my federation and I have been taking it up with authorities concerned,” she added.

The junior coach said she agreed to meet the minister at his residence-cum-camp office with other documents in her possession. The minister sexually assaulted her when she went there, she alleged.

“He then took me to a side cabin of his residence... He placed my documents on the side table and placed his hand on my foot. He said when he saw me for the first time, he liked me... He said you keep me happy and I will keep you happy,” she alleged.

“I removed his hand...He even tore my T-shirt. I was crying and I raised an alarm for help and though all his staff was there, no one helped me,” the woman claimed.

"I want an independent probe. We will also get it probed because my image has been tarnished," the minister said while refuting the charge.

(With inputs from PTI, IANS)