Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala gets 4 years imprisonment in disproportionate assets case

Haryana’s former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala has been sentenced four years imprisonment in a disproportionate assets case in Delhi’s CBI court. The minister will also have to bear a fine of Rs 50 lakh.

On May 26, special judge Vikas Dhull heard the arguments from the counsels of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Om Prakash Chautala, who was convicted for acquiring disproportionate assets case from 1993 to 2006.

The minister had urged the Delhi court to grant him minimum punishment due to his medical ailments and old age as against the CBI which had asked for maximum punishment to send across a message in society.