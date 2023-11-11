Headlines

Former Dy CM Sisodia reaches Delhi home from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife only for few hours

800 quakes in 14 hours, 24,000 tremors: Iceland declares state of emergency over volcanic eruption

Explainer: Why ICC has suspended Sri Lanka Cricket? Details of crisis unfolding for 1996 World Cup winners

Land-for-jobs 'scam': ED arrests alleged associate of Lalu Prasad's family

This TV actress ran away from home at 7, worked at call center, rejected from Indian Idol, appeared on Bigg Boss, now...

Viral video: Brave man confronts massive cobra in gripping rescue mission, watch

ICC Champions Trophy to become T20I tournament? Disney Star wants to...

'Agle janam mohe...’: Ashneer Grover reacts after Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan talk about Orry on KWK 8

Most wickets in debut ODI World Cup

Most runs by opener in ODI World Cup history

First ever centurions from each country in ODI WC history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

This TV actress ran away from home at 7, worked at call center, rejected from Indian Idol, appeared on Bigg Boss, now...

'Agle janam mohe...’: Ashneer Grover reacts after Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan talk about Orry on KWK 8

After V and Jungkook, viral photos of BTS' leader RM smoking leaves internet divided: 'Waiting for Jin, Jimin, J-hope'

Former Dy CM Sisodia reaches Delhi home from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife only for few hours

Sisodia, who is in jail in connection with the alleged liquor scam case, was allowed to meet his wife for six hours between 10 am and 4 pm.

PTI

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 11:19 AM IST

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday reached his residence here from Tihar Jail to meet his ailing wife after permission from a city court.

Sisodia, who is in jail in connection with the alleged liquor scam case, was allowed to meet his wife for six hours between 10 am and 4 pm.

Sisodia accompanied by the police personnel reached his home on Mathura Road in a prison van at around 10 am.

In June too he was granted permission by the Delhi High Court to meet his wife Seema, who suffers from multiple sclerosis. 

However, he could not meet her as she was hospitalised after a sudden deterioration in her condition.

The court while permitting Sisodia to meet his wife ordered him not to talk to the media or indulge in any political activity.

A senior leader of AAP, Sisodia held the post of deputy chief minister besides holding various portfolios, including the Excise Department, in the Arvind Kejriwal government before his arrest by the CBI in February.

He resigned as deputy CM and minister of different departments after being arrested but his family lived at his then-official residence on Mathura Road sharing it with Education Minister Atishi.

Recently, Sisodia's bail application in the case was rejected by the Supreme Court.

