Former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba died at a state-run hospital here due to health-related complications on Saturday, merely seven months after he was acquitted in a case of alleged links with Maoists after 10 years in prison.

Saibaba, who was in his 50s, breathed his last at around 9 pm, an official said.

He died due to gall bladder infection and other complications, he said.

The Bombay High Court in March this year acquitted Saibaba in an alleged Maoist links case, noting the prosecution failed to prove the case against him.

