Former Delhi MLA and AAP leader Jarnail Singh dies at 48

Jarnail Singh was an MLA representing Delhi’s Rajouri Garden constituency from 2015 till 2017.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 14, 2021, 11:14 AM IST

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Delhi Jairnal Singh passed away on Friday (May 14) morning. The former AAP MLA passed away due to COVID-19 induced complications after undergoing intensive care treatment at a Delhi hospital for nine days. Singh was an MLA representing Delhi’s Rajouri Garden constituency from 2015 till 2017. He was 48.

He was suspended from the party last year for sharing a Facebook post that allegedly disrespected Hindu Gods.

"Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of former Delhi MLA Sh Jarnail Singh ji. May God bless his soul. He will always be fondly remembered for his contributions to society," Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

"The news about the demise of Jarnail Singh, a former colleague in Delhi Assembly is extremely sad. A voice which fought for justice for the victims of 1984 genocide has left us," Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

