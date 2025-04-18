Former Delhi Chief Minister and convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal and wife Sunita Kejriwal’s daughter Harshita is getting married on Friday, April 18. Her husband Sambhav Jain studied at IIT with her.

Former Delhi Chief Minister and convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal and wife Sunita Kejriwal’s daughter Harshita is getting married on Friday, April 18. Her engagement took place in Delhi’s 5-star hotel Shangri-La where Mehndi and other functions also took place on April 17 while their wedding takes place at Kapurthala House, the former residence of Maharaja of Kapurthala in Delhi. The guest list is shorter with the political personalities being Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and former deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia.

Who is Arvind Kejriwal’s son-in-law?

Harshita Kejriwal is marrying Sambhav Jain, who studied at IIT-Delhi along with Harshita and they both opened a startup a few months back.

Arvind Kejriwal has two children, son Pulkit Kejriwal and daughter Harshita Kejriwal. While Harshita Kejriwal got 3,322 rank in IIT-JEE advanced exam, Pulkit Kejriwal has been a bright student as he scored 96% in his 12th CBSE board exam and cleared IIT-JEE and got admission in IIT Delhi. On this happy occasion, Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita Kejriwal showed some dance moves in a never-before-seen video. The two could be seen enjoying the vibes of the occasion.

The couple will hold a reception on April 20 which will host special guests only.