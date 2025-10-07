Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets new Bungalow after long legal battle, his address is...; who is his new neighbour?

Delhi's former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will now live in a Type VII bungalow at 95 Lodhi Estate. This came long after Kejriwal had requested an appropriate residence for the national president of a recognised political party. The AAP had requested to allot him Type VIII residence.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 07, 2025, 04:41 PM IST

Delhi’s former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will now live in a Type VII bungalow at 95 Lodhi Estate. This came long after Kejriwal had requested an appropriate residence for the national president of a recognised political party during the hearings in the case in the Delhi High Court. Kejriwal has now been given an official government residence in the national capital after he resigned from the CM’s position in October last year. The bungalow was earlier occupied by BJP leader and former chairperson of the National Minority Commission, Iqbal Singh Laalpura, who failed in Punjab’s election.

Why did Arvind Kejriwal get a Type-VII bungalow?

After the AAP convener resigned from his post in late 2024, his party moved the Delhi High Court to allow him an official residence. Arvind After resigning, Kejriwal and his family left the 6 Flagstaff Marg residence in Civil Lines in October last year. Kejriwal has been living in a bungalow allocated by the government since 2013 after assuming the charge of the Chief Minister. In a confirmation, the AAP said that their leader will stay at the Type-VII bungalow and further stated that this allocation came after the “Delhi High Court rapped the Centre on the issue”.

After his resignation, the AAP started urging the court to ask the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to direct the Directorate of Estates to allocate an appropriate official residence for the national convenor. Before the party took the case to court, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal, who is living in 5 Ferozshah Road (a Type VII residence), requested Kejriwal to move to a temporary house.

During the hearings, AAP argued that because Kejriwal was the head of a national party, he was eligible for a Type 8 bungalow. AAP had also urged the Union government to allot Kejriwal 35 Lodhi Estate bungalow, which was the earlier residence of former UP CM Mayawati; however, the bungalow was already allotted to Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in July.

“Kejriwal has been allotted an official bungalow by the Centre after it was scolded by the Delhi High Court. He was entitled to a bungalow since he is the convener of a national party,” said AAP national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda, in an interview with PTI Videos.

Who is Arvind Kejriwal’s neighbour?

After moving to his new residence, Arvind Kejriwal's new neighbours would be Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who lives in 97 Lodhi Estate.  

