The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) decision to field Sanjeev Arora – a Member of Parliament (MP) in Rajya Sabha – in an upcoming Assembly bypoll has ignited speculation that party chief Arvind Kejriwal might replace him in the Parliament.

Since a leader cannot hold two offices simultaneously, Arora would have to vacate his Rajya Sabha seat if he wins the bypoll.

However, an AAP spokesperson has denied that the former Delhi Chief Minister would make his parliamentary debut.

How Kejriwal can replace Arora

Sanjeev Arora – an industrialist from Punjab’s Ludhiana – was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2022 – and his tenure is set to end in 2028. If he wins the bypoll to the Ludhiana West seat, he will have to resign as an MP. In that case, his seat may be allocated to another AAP leader.

The Ludhiana West seat fell vacant last month after the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi in an accidental gun firing.

AAP rubbishes reports

The AAP has denied reports that Kejriwal would enter the Parliament, with party spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar calling them “absolutely wrong.”

“Arvind Kejriwal is not going to Rajya Sabha…Media sources were earlier saying that he will become the Chief Minister of Punjab. Now, media sources are saying that he will contest from Rajya Sabha…Arvind Kejriwal is the national convenor of AAP. I agree that his demand is very high, but he is not limited to any one seat,” Kakkar said.

Delhi election debacle

The AAP, which had been in power in national capital Delhi for a decade, lost the recently-held Delhi Assembly election. Kejriwal and several other top leaders of the party also lost their contested seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stormed back to power in the city after 27 years by grabbing 48 of 70 seats while the AAP secured 22. BJP’s Rekha Gupta has taken charge as the new Delhi Chief Minister.

After the poll results, there were also rumours that Kejriwal might replace Bhagwant Mann as the Punjab CM.