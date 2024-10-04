Former cricketer, actor Salil Ankola's mother found dead in Pune flat

The former cricketer has shared a post regarding his mother's demise.

Former cricketer Salil Ankola's mother's body has been found in his flat in Pune. According to police, the victim was stabbed in the neck but there was no forced entry in the house. Police are investigating whether this is a case of murder or something else. The former cricketer has shared a post regarding her mother's demise. "Good bye Mom," he wrote with a broken heart emoji. More details on Salil's mother's death are awaited.

Salil Ankola retired from cricket at the tender age of 29 in 1997, cutting short his promising career. Later, he entered into the world of Bollywood. He made his debut in 2000, co-starring with Sanjay Dutt in Kurukshetra. Following this, Salil landed several roles in movies such as Chura Liya Hai Tumne, Riwayat, Ekta, and The Power. Salil began his cricketing career with Maharashtra and made his Test debut against Pakistan on November 15, 1989. He also played one-day internationals, even representing India in the 1996 World Cup.

