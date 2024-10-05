Twitter
India

Former cricketer and actor Salil Ankola's mother found dead, police say injury...

The body of Mala Ashok Ankola (77) was found in her flat on Prabhat Road in Deccan Gymkhana area in the afternoon, the official said.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 07:43 PM IST

Former cricketer and actor Salil Ankola's mother found dead, police say injury...
    Former cricketer Salil Ankola's mother was found dead in her Pune flat on Friday with her throat slit, a police official said, adding the injuries prima facie look "self inflicted".

    The body of Mala Ashok Ankola (77) was found in her flat on Prabhat Road in Deccan Gymkhana area in the afternoon, the official said.

    "The incident came to light after her maid came to the flat and then alerted relatives after no one answered the door," he said.

    "When the door was opened, the woman was found dead with her throat slit. Prima facie, it looks like the injuries are self-inflicted. However, we are probing the case from all angles," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Sandip Singh Gill.

    She was suffering from some mental ailment, Gill added.

    Salil Ankola played one Test and 20 ODIs between 1989 and 1997. The fast-medium bowler later acted in films and TV serials.

    (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

     

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
