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Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, convicted in 1984 Sikh riots case, dies at 80

Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, convicted in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, died on Thursday at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. He was 80.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 20, 2026, 02:23 PM IST

Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, convicted in 1984 Sikh riots case, dies at 80
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Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, who was convicted for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, died on Thursday at 80. 

Sajjan Kumar, who was serving a life sentence in Delhi's Tihar Jail in riot-related cases, was declared brought dead at Safdarjung Hospital. The hospital has not yet clarified the reason behind his death.

Identified as key instigator

Kumar, an influential Jat leader, was identified by the Delhi Police as the key instigator in the anti-Sikh riots that erupted across Delhi and parts of north India following the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984.

Over the next few days, mobs targeted Sikh homes, businesses and gurudwaras, leading to large-scale killings, violence and arson. While official estimates put the death toll at nearly 3,000 in Delhi alone, survivors said the count was much higher.

Long legal battle and convictions

For more than 30 years, Sajjan Kumar was not named as an accused. Interestingly, Kumar's name did not appear in the statements of several commissions that investigated the riots, including the Justice Rangnath Misra Commission and the Jain-Aggarwal panel.

However, things changed in 2015 when the BJP government set up an SIT to re-examine closed anti-Sikh riot cases. The first conviction came in 2018, when Kumar was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Delhi High Court for his role in the deaths of five people in the Palam Colony area.

In 2025, the High Court convicted Kumar for the murder of two Sikh men in Delhi's Saraswati Vihar on November 1, 1984. He was sentenced to life imprisonment. However, he was acquitted earlier this year in a case related to inciting violence in Janakpuri and Vikaspuri in Delhi, citing a lack of evidence

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