Former CMs Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi’s Z-security restored as Bihar govt withdraws decision

The 'Z' category status ensures a robust protective detail, prioritising the safety of both individuals amid the current political landscape in Bihar.

The Bihar government on Saturday officially reinstated 'Z' category security for Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi.

According to an official order issued by the Special Branch of the Home Department, the move follows a formal recommendation from the State Security Committee. Under the enhanced security protocol, both leaders will now be provided with a dedicated bulletproof vehicle and specialised HQRT (Headquarters Reaction Team) protection.

This decision marks a significant shift in the security arrangements for the senior leaders. The 'Z' category status ensures a robust protective detail, prioritising the safety of both individuals amid the current political landscape in Bihar.

On June 6, former Chief Ministers Rabri Devi and Lalu Prasad Yadav, following a Bihar government order withdrawing their Z-plus security cover, sent away all the remaining security personnel stationed outside their 10 Circular Road residence in Patna, removing the staff who had come as part of their updated security protocol.

The development came after the Bihar government asked Rabri Devi to vacate 10 Circular Road, which has now been allotted to Bihar Minister Nand Kishore Ram.

The state government's notice said that Rabri Devi had previously been allotted an alternative government accommodation at Hardinge Road in her capacity as Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Bihar Legislative Council, but had not yet moved.

Earlier, speaking at a public event in Sheikhpura, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary criticised the practice of former officials treating government residences as personal property.

"The Chief Minister's residence belongs to the people. It cannot be treated as anyone's personal fiefdom or ancestral property," he said, adding that he vacated government accommodations within 24 hours of his tenure ending.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)