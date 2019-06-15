Former CM becomes Common Man: Chandrababu Naidu denied VIP privileges at Vijayawada airport, gets frisked

N Chandrababu Naidu, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and current Leader of Opposition in the state's Legislative Assembly, was subjected to the regular frisking process like any other ordinary passenger while boarding an IndiGo flight to Hyderabad at Gannavaram Vijayawada airport on Friday evening.

The National President of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was also asked to travel in a regular airlines bus from the boarding gate to the flight point along with other common passengers, thus denying him of VIP privileges.

Naidu's escort and pilot car privileges, too, were taken away four days ago by the state police, leaving him with no special privileges on road.

He was earlier given Z+ category of security after a 2003 attack on his life by Maoists in Tirupati.

Senior TDP leaders have objected to the incident of "ill-treatment" at the airport, accusing it of being a part of what they called a "witchhunt" of the longest-serving Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh "by BJP and YSR Congress Party."

According to reports, TDP leader and former state Home Minister Chinna Rajappa said that the incident was not only insulting but also severely compromised the personal security of Naidu, who never had had to face this situation despite having been in opposition for several years.

N Chandrababu Naidu has recently been losing power and influence in his home state, as indicated by his poor performance in both the Lok Sabha Elections and the state Assembly Elections, where his party was replaced by the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).