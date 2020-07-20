Former chief priest of Tirumala Sri Venkateshwara Swami Temple, Srinivasa Murthy Deekshitulu, succumbs to COVID-19

Peddinti Srinivasamurthy Deekshitulu, one of the former chief priests of Tirumala Sri Venkateshwara Swami Temple, succumbed to coronavirus on Monday while undergoing treatment at Tirupati SVIMS hospital.

The mortal remains will not be handed over to the family as Dekshituluji has died of coronavirus.

The 80-year-old was a representative for 'Peddinti' (one of the four hereditary families 1. Gollapalli, 2.Paidipalli 3.Tirupathamma 4. Peddinti) and was serving as family mirasidar (hereditary priests) at Tirupati Balaji temple for around three decades.

He was connected with swami seva from his childhood and had served at Lord Sri Venkateshwara Swami Temple in Tirumala and other Vaikhanasa Agama Sastra following temples.

Dekshituluji also served as 'Brahmotsava Kankana Bhattar' (the priest who ties sacred thread to conduct nine days annual fest) and did Jyeshtabhishekam. He belonged to 'Vaikhanasa Agama' tradition and the priests of this tradition are only eligible to perform the pujas at Lord Sri Venkateshwara Swami temple in Tirumala.

He established a temple of Vikhanasa muni using his own funds at RS Mada street, Tirupati and also installed Lord Venkateshwara idol in this temple.

TTD Sri Kodandarama Temple will arrange a procession on Monday in the honour of the late priest.