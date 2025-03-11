The searches were carried out at several premises in Bhilai town of the state's Durg district as part of a money laundering investigation Chaitanya Baghel in an alleged liquor scam case. The raids, which began around 8 am, reportedly lasted 10 hours.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at the properties of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, and his son, Chaitanya, on Monday (March 10). The raids, which began around 8 am, reportedly lasted 10 hours.

The premises of an alleged close associate of Chaitanya, Laxmi Narayan Bansal alias Pappu Bansal, and several others were also searched under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

From the raid at Baghel's residence on Monday, the ED seized some documents, jewellery, and cash worth Rs 33 lakh.

Baghel, however, said in a statement that it was "not a big amount" considering his family is involved in farming and dairy business, and owns 140 acres of land.

"I was reading the newspaper and having a cup of tea when the ED team arrived. I told them that they were welcome and that I had been waiting for them for months and years...My wife, three daughters, son, daughter-in-law, grandsons, and granddaughters live here. We are into farming. In this joint family, we farm on 140 acres of land...We had what we had declared...We also do farming and have a dairy," Baghel said, according to news agency ANI.

The former CM alleged that the probe agency attempted to create sensation by bringing note-counting machines. "An atmosphere was created that note counting machines had been brought."